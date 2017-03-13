Cruisin’ Connecticut – Eli’s Is The Place To Be for Corned Beef

By Published:

 

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Eli’s is truly the place to be to celebrate for St. Patrick’s Day. News8’s Ryan Kristafer takes a sneak peek into what celebrations will look like.

The Eli’s bars and restaurants are ready with a great food and drink menu during all festivities. They have the home made delicious corned beef, and even added a nontraditional twist such as the Philly egg roll with corned beef and cheese.

Check out the menu and all the locations in Hamden, Branford, Milford, and Orange by heading to their website https://elisrg.com/

