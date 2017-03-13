Deirdre Daly to remain serving as CT U.S. Attorney, despite earlier resignation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After announcing her resignation last week, Deirdre M. Daly says she will continue to serve as United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Following Attorney General Jeff Sessions‘ request seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during President Barack Obama‘s administration, Daly first resigned on Friday, but later in a statement to media outlets Monday she announced that she will be staying on as U.S. Attorney.

“I thank the Attorney General and the Administration for affording me the opportunity to remain as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut so that I might complete 20 years of service to the Department of Justice in October,” said U.S. Attorney Daly. “I look forward to continuing to work on behalf of the residents of Connecticut in my remaining time, and I will focus on an orderly transition as I complete what has been a rewarding tenure in the Office.”

Daly has served as the U.S. Attorney, including in an acting or interim capacity, since May 14, 2013. From July 2010 to May 2013, she was the First Assistant U.S. Attorney during which time she assisted in the oversight of both the Criminal and Civil Divisions.

From 1985 to 1997, Daly was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, where she prosecuted a wide range of cases from racketeering and murder to corruption and fraud, and later served as the Assistant-In-Charge of White Plains Office for three years. She also served as a law clerk to Honorable Lloyd F. MacMahon, U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of New York, from 1984 to 1985.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is charged with enforcing federal criminal laws in Connecticut and representing the federal government in civil litigation. The Office is composed of approximately 65 Assistant U.S. Attorneys and approximately 52 staff members at offices in New Haven, Hartford and Bridgeport.