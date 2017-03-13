Department of Motor Vehicles cancels road tests for Winter Storm

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has cancelled all road and knowledge testing scheduled for Tuesday.

The Winter Storm has forced the DMV to cancel the tests until Wednesday at noon. To reschedule a road skills test, please call (860) 263-5700 if you are within the Hartford area. For customers outside of the Hartford area, call (800) 842 – 8222.

The DMV is making calls to customers whose road tests have been cancelled tomorrow while those signed up for knowledge tests will be emailed with instructions for re-scheduling.

Due to the impending storm, the DMV also warns drivers to clean off their cars of any ice or snow before driving.