DMV honors local teenagers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– State officials are honoring some teenagers who produced videos urging teenagers to always be thinking safety when they’re behind the wheel of a car.

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman and top officials with the Department of Motor Vehicles will honor the winners of the DMV-Travelers Teen Safe Driving Video contest. More than four hundred students from across Connecticut took part in the competition.

The number of 16 and 17 year old drivers involved in crashes increased by more than 400 from 2015 to 2016.