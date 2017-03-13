Dr. Patty Ann Tublin: Decluttering Your Mind

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Dr. Patty Ann Tublin is back with ways to declutter your mind.
4 practical ways to declutter your mind:
- DO NOT wake up and reach for your cell phone or ipad first thing in the morning. Working immediately upon waking up threatens your long-term productivity. Think of it as going to the gym and jumping on the treadmill or lifting heavy weights before you’ve warmed up. Besides taking you longer to get into a groove – you can potentially hurt yourself.
- Stop describing yourself as “busy”. We all know words are a recently published study in The Washington Post shows that the word “busy” doesn’t recognize the value of your work – and the good things that you are doing. Really interesting! So it has been shown that when you stop using the word “busy” you can actually feel less stressed & happier – just by deleting the word “busy” from your vocabulary.
- Ditch the multi-tasking. Once heralded as the be all and end all, we now know that multi-tasking, in fact, makes us lets productive. Research suggests that shifting between tasks can decrease your productivity by 40%.
- Recognize that stress is a normal part of your job (and life for that matter) – and treat it as such. So when a stressful situation occurs, you’ve already “normalized” it (in a way) in your head. Learn stress management techniques at these times like deep-breathing and keeping everything in perspective by asking yourself: “what is the worst thing that can happen?’
