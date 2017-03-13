Eversource preparing for the storm

(WTNH) – Eversource is preparing for any storm-related power outages that may happen to Connecticut on Tuesday.

“We design and build our system to stand up to the effects of storms like this and our staff will be ready to address any damage the snow and winds might cause,” said Mike Hayhurst, Vice President of Electric System Operations at Eversource. “We’re confident our ongoing system improvements and tree maintenance program, combined with our strategic emergency response plan, will enable us to safely and efficiently handle any issues that may arise.”

Eversource gives customers the option to personalize how they receive important outage information and updates. You can sign up for outage alerts and report power outages, if you click here.  You can also contact Eversource at (800) 286-2000.

Here are some tips:

  • Restocking a storm kit with essential items
  • Stock up on water, non-perishable food
  • Make sure to have adequate medical supplies and prescriptions
  • Keep all wireless communication devices fully-charged in case of a power outage

