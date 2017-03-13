GasBuddy reports U.S. gas prices rise 2 cents over the past 2 weeks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you plan on filling up your gas tank you may notice it’s going to cost you more, this is all due to rising gas prices.

According to GasBuddy, the average retail gasoline prices in New Haven have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.36/g Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 229 gas outlets in New Haven. This compares with the national average that has fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.29/g.

The gas company says the change in gas prices in New Haven during the past week, prices Sunday were 45.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 36.1 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on March 13 in New Haven have ranged widely over the last five years:

$1.90/g in 2016, $2.50/g in 2015, $3.73/g in 2014, $3.92/g in 2013 and $3.97/g in 2012.

Areas near New Haven and their current gas price climate:

Waterbury- $2.37/g, up 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.36/g.

Connecticut- $2.38/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.39/g.

Bridgeport- $2.48/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.47/g.