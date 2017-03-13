Get the News 8 App Free

(WTNH) — Did you get a new smartphone or tablet? One of the very best apps you can install on your new device is the free News 8 app that is packed with cool features.
News 8 App
Take News 8 wherever you go, and never miss an important local news story with the free News 8 app.
- Get the free News 8 app for your iPhone or iPad
- Get the free News 8 app for you Android phone or tablet
The News 8 app is packed with local news, weather, and sports, plus feature stories you’re not going to see anywhere else.
- Navigate easily through local news and information that’s important to you
- Stay informed of breaking news with News 8 alerts
- View local news videos embedded within stories or at full screen
- Understand how weather will affect you with local forecasts, radar, maps and video
- Stay up-to-date on school closings and severe weather
- Plan your commute with updated traffic information
- Help shape local coverage by submitting photos and news tips through Report It
- Easily share interesting articles via e-mail, Facebook(R) and Twitter(TM)
On the go? You can watch or listen to News 8 newscasts live on your phone. They’re always available on the News 8 app.
Make sure you never miss an important news story by enabling our helpful Push Alerts. Here’s how to do that:
- Open the News 8 app
- Select ‘More’ at the bottom of the screen
- You’ll see icons for various sections of the News 8 app. On the top row, slide the icons all the way over to right, and select ‘Settings’.
- On the setting page, turn Notifications to ON.
- Select the ‘All set’ button