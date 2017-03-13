Middletown Police: Man swallows crack cocaine during drug arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn (WTNH) – A Middletown man who was arrested earlier this month on drug charges, attempted to hide evidence by swallowing a marble-sized ball of crack cocaine.

According to Middletown Police, when they confronted 36-year-old Bruce Bessler outside his home, they observed Bressler putting something in his mouth, but didn’t find anything at the time. A short time later while searching his home, Bessler who told officers he was having chest pains, was clearly in medical distress. When asked if he swallowed any drugs, Bessler admitted to police that he had ingested crack cocaine and they took him to Middlesex Hospital for treatment.

While Bessler was being transported to the hospital in the police cruiser, police say he dropped a baggie of crack cocaine that he was hiding in his buttocks, and tried to hide it in the back of the police vehicle.

Police found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside his his home. He faces a number of drug charges, and a risk of injury to a minor charge, because a toddler was also living at his address. Bessler is due in court on March 17.