New Haven preps for major storm



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-hands-on-deck meeting of New Haven city leaders took place Monday. The potential impacts of a blizzard warning are not being underestimated. A city-wide parking ban takes affect at midnight and a rare travel ban is also being implemented for New Haven, starting at 7 a.m., Tuesday.

“Public safety is first and foremost,” said Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana. “We don’t want this to be a deadly storm, but we know it can be.”

Salt was shipped-in throughout the day, 500 tons worth. Public Works crews will begin salting the streets just before the snow starts to fall.

“Parking ban goes into affect at midnight,” said Transportation Director Doug Hausladen. “That means for every posted snow route in our city, there’s no parking on either side. That includes every street in the downtown.”

That also means no odd side street parking. Getting cars out of the way is a main focus for civic leaders. They ask residents to make arrangements with neighbors, park at local schools after hours, or in city garages for a discounted $3 a day rate.

“It’s really important that if you have a driveway and your neighbor doesn’t, let them use your driveway, so they can get their car off the street,” said Mayor Toni Harp.

Public Works plans to use their giant snow plow as soon as possible to try and open the main roads. But with a foot of snow that is predicted to melt slowly, it could take while for normalcy.

“And for the rest of the week practice using transit, walking, carpooling and other ways of getting around town,” Hausladen said.