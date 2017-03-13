PETA urges extra caution with pets in snow storm

(WTNH) — While Connecticut deals with blizzard-like conditions, pet owners are being warned to take extra caution dealing with family cats, dogs and other animals.

PETA receives thousands of complaints every year about people who leave animals outside in the cold. Cold temperatures and inclement weather spell extra hardship for “backyard dogs,” who often go without adequate food, water, shelter, or veterinary care.

Although they have fur coats, dogs and other animals can still suffer from deadly frostbite and exposure, and they can become dehydrated when water sources freeze. That’s why PETA is working with law-enforcement officials across the country to get charges filed against people who illegally leave their animals outside to die or to shiver and ache in the cold all day and night.

PETA wants people to do the following:

Keep animals indoors. This is absolutely critical when it comes to puppies and kittens, elderly animals, small animals, and dogs with short hair, including pointers, beagles, pit bulls, Rottweilers, and Doberman pinschers. Short-haired animals will also benefit from a warm sweater or a coat on walks. Don’t allow your cat or dog to roam outdoors. During cold weather, cats sometimes climb under the hoods of cars to be near warm engines and are badly injured or killed when the car is started.

Wipe off your dogs’ or cats’ legs, feet, and stomachs after they come in from the snow. Salt and other chemicals can make them sick if ingested. You should also increase animals’ food rations during cold weather because they burn more calories in an effort to stay warm.

Keep an eye out for stray animals. Take unidentified animals indoors until you can find their guardians, or take them to an animal shelter. If strays are skittish or otherwise unapproachable, provide food and water and call your local humane society for assistance in trapping them and getting them indoors.

If you see animals left outside without shelter from the elements, please notify authorities.

During extreme cold weather, birds and other animals may have trouble finding food and water. Offer rations to wildlife who are caught in storms or whiteouts by spreading birdseed on the ground. Provide access to liquid water by filling a heavy water bowl and breaking the surface ice twice a day. Remember to remove the food once the weather improves, in order to encourage the animals to move on to warmer areas.

For more information, please visit PETA.org.