Power back on after massive overnight outage

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH / Tina Detelj)

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Thousands of Eversource customers now have their power back on after a massive power outage.

In the overnight hours Monday, more than 9,000 customers were without power.  This included 67% of the town of Groton who were experiencing a power outage.

The problem has since been fixed but it’s still unclear why the power went out.

Eversource says there are now under 50 power outages in our state as of 7 a.m.

News 8 is working to gather more details on this incident. Check back for more updates.

power outage graphic windy Power back on after massive overnight outage

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s