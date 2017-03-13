Power back on after massive overnight outage

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Thousands of Eversource customers now have their power back on after a massive power outage.

In the overnight hours Monday, more than 9,000 customers were without power. This included 67% of the town of Groton who were experiencing a power outage.

The problem has since been fixed but it’s still unclear why the power went out.

Eversource says there are now under 50 power outages in our state as of 7 a.m.

News 8 is working to gather more details on this incident. Check back for more updates.