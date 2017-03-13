Preparing for power outages

BERLIN AND EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Warehouse workers in Berlin were busy Tuesday. That’s because they’re at Eversource‘s central warehouse.

From there equipment is being sent to the power company’s sixteen regions in Connecticut and western Massachusetts before the big storm.

“They’ll be sending out poles, wires, transformers, cross arms, any sort of related equipment that they may need to make any sort of repairs out in the field,” explained Tricia Taskey Modifica.

The crews are stationed throughout the state ready to make repairs where needed.

“In a storm like this the high winds are the biggest concern for us,” said Taskey Modifica.

The winds cause trees and power lines to come down and make for dangerous working conditions for crews in the field.

Eversource warns residents to stay away from any downed wires and assume they are live. If you have an outage call it in. The outages with most people affected are tackled first.

“Never assume that your neighbor has called in your outage you always want to report it yourself,” said Taskey Modifica.

You can also prepare for outages at home. Many people have generators or want one.

“We’re getting a huge influx in calls,” said Nick Wrobel of Cash True Value in East Lyme. “I would say 15 or 20 in the last day or so. A lot of people asking about them and inquiring about them for sure.”

He says the most important thing is to keep your generator at least 30 feet from your home so you don’t get sick or worse from the exhaust.

There are also portable power packs which have outlets to charge your phone or other appliances.

The hardware store is selling a lot of flashlights, batteries, lamp oil, and kerosene to those worried about keeping warm and having some light if the power goes out.

“That seems to be the biggest concern,” said Wrobel. “More so than even the snow itself is losing power at this point.”

Another way to make sure you have extra power is to fully charge your laptop.

Not only if you want to use it during an outage but also because you can charge your cell phone by plugging it into it.