NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The 12th Annual Red Cross Ball, honoring The Hartford Chairman and CEO Chris Swift and the Junior Fire Marshal program is being held on Saturday, March 25, at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. This year’s event will focus on the impact of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.

Since October of 2014, the Red Cross has worked with fire departments and community groups across the country as part of a multi-year campaign to reduce the number of home fire deaths and injuries by 25 percent.

Red Cross workers in conjunction with local cities, firefighters and community volunteers visit homes, share fire safety and preparedness information and install free smoke alarms in homes as requested.

To date, the program has saved more than 159 lives across the country and we have installed more than 10,000 smoke alarms in Connecticut

The Ball will be hosted by WTNH Good Morning Connecticut Co-Anchor, Laura Hutchinson and promises to be an evening full of fun and inspiration.

For more information visit redcross.orgrg/redcrossball

 

