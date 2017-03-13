Review: Police officer not responsible for fatal crash

By Published:
Norwalk police cruiser (file).

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A state review has found that a Norwalk police officer who pursued a car that hit a tree, killing the driver, wasn’t responsible for the crash.

The Hartford Courant reports police and the Stamford state’s attorney’s office say officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant on Jan. 26 when a suspect fled in a car in Norwalk.

Authorities say another officer was working to close an intersection when a car sped toward him and drove around his patrol car.

The officer attempted to follow the vehicle and found that it had crashed. The driver, 22-year-old Vincent Fowlkes, died at a hospital. His passenger was treated for serious injuries.

Neither Fowlkes nor his passenger was the target of the arrest warrant.

Authorities say the officer has been returned to full duty.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s