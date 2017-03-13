Sen. Blumenthal to introduce ‘No Hate’ Bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal will be introducing a new bill in an effort to combat hate crimes.

Senator Richard Blumenthal will unveil new legislation on Monday, in an effort to strengthen federal laws against hate crimes and threats.

The nation has seen a surge in hate speech, threats, and attacks following the 2016 presidential election.

Blumenthal will be joined by advocates from the Anti-Defamation League, CAIR-CT, and the LGBT community at the State Capitol, to discuss his new ‘No Hate’ Bill.

The meeting will start on Monday, March 13th at 10:00 a.m.