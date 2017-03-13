Severe weather forecast cancels bus service

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some bus services are already cancelled ahead of storm predictions for Tuesday, March 14th.

Peter Pan Bus Lines have been cancelled along the following routes: Boston to New York; Springfield to New York via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport; New York to Springfield via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport; Hartford to New York via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport; New York to Hartford via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport; Albany to Springfield via Albany, Troy, Williamstown, North Adams, Charlemont, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Deerfield and Northampton; New York to White River Junction via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford; Providence to New York; New York to Providence; Providence to Springfield to Albany via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield; Williamstown to New York via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury; New York to Williamstown via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury; New York to Philadelphia; Philadelphia to New York; New York to Washington D.C.; Washington D.C. to New York; New York to Wilmington to Baltimore to Silver Spring to Washington D.C.; Washington D.C. to Silver Spring to Baltimore to Wilmington to New York.