State considers several options for bottle recycling bills

(WTNH) — State lawmakers are considering several bills to change the way Connecticut recycles.

One environmental group is advocating for two proposals; One would expand the state’s deposit law to containers for juices, teas and sports drinks. That’s in addition to water and carbonated beverages. Another bill would increase the deposit fee up from five cents to a dime.

“This is a proven effective incentive at getting those different containers out of our environment when they end up on the side of the road, in our beaches, in our spaces, etc,” said Louis Burch, Citizens Campaign for the Environment.

A third proposal would do away with all deposits and go to ‘single stream’ recycling, which many towns have already adopted. Still, another proposal would increase the handling fee collected by redemption centers.

Lawmakers on the Environment Committee must vote on these bills by next week.

