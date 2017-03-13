State, Eversource prepare for Blizzard

By Published:


(WTNH) — Before the first flakes even fall in Connecticut, hundreds of boom trucks and tree cutting equipment arrived. They came in from other states as far south as Virginia, stationed through New England in case there are massive power outages.

Because of the intensity and direction of the storm, Tricia Taskey Modifica with Eversource says they are anticipating outages.

“In a storm like this, the high winds are the biggest concern for us,” said Modifica.

While Eversource has all of their crews on standby, they ask that if you have a power outage please report it, never assume your neighbor has called it in. They respond to the area with the highest number of outages first.

In a statewide address this evening, Governor Dannel Malloy asked people to keep in mind the silent killer.

“If you lose power and are using a generator or a grill, make sure to keep them outside to prevent accidental carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Malloy.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s