State, Eversource prepare for Blizzard



(WTNH) — Before the first flakes even fall in Connecticut, hundreds of boom trucks and tree cutting equipment arrived. They came in from other states as far south as Virginia, stationed through New England in case there are massive power outages.

Because of the intensity and direction of the storm, Tricia Taskey Modifica with Eversource says they are anticipating outages.

“In a storm like this, the high winds are the biggest concern for us,” said Modifica.

While Eversource has all of their crews on standby, they ask that if you have a power outage please report it, never assume your neighbor has called it in. They respond to the area with the highest number of outages first.

In a statewide address this evening, Governor Dannel Malloy asked people to keep in mind the silent killer.

“If you lose power and are using a generator or a grill, make sure to keep them outside to prevent accidental carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Malloy.