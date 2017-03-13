Missing 13-year-old boy found safe in Colebrook

COLEBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– State police have located a missing 13-year-old boy with autism who went missing in Colebrook Monday.

Police say at around 11:23 a.m., troopers responded to Fritz Road to the report of a missing 13-year-old autistic teen.

The teen was believed to have walked in to a wooded area on Fritz Road. Police, as well as the police canine unit and state police Trooper One helicopter searched the scene. At 1:29 p.m., the boy was located.

Police say the teen will be evaluated by EMS.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

