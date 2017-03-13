Tips on how to make an emergency winter car kit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Lonnie Feemster is going through his emergency kit. He says it is his lifeline.

Feemster said, “I am ready for the snow storm tomorrow. I am and I’ve got to go into work but I’m gonna do it.” He added, “In case I get sick I’ve got my first aid kit in here and I have jumper cables.”

Lonnie was stuck in the past and his emergency kit came in handy.

“I actually was stranded once. I was taking a trip to upstate New York and I got trapped up in the mountains on Route 17 north and I needed some of this stuff,” said Feemster.

Fran Mayko with AAA Northeast said everyone should have an emergency kit in the car.

“The very basics would be a scraper, a shovel, a brush,” said Mayko.

Make sure you have a cell phone, charger and blanket in your car.

“You want to be able to contact somebody if there’s a problem. You want to be able to sit in your car and be warm,” said Mayko.

Mayko said if you break down you need to be visible.

Mayko added, “These are flare sticks. You need a pack of matches. You need to light them, light them here and stick them in the ground.”

Some folks said they are staying in tomorrow.

Ann Hogan added, “We will definitely be staying home.”

Lonnie said he’s ready for the storm.

Mayko added, “This is the time to do it while it is still dry out good driving conditions. Go wherever you need to go and pick up this stuff.”