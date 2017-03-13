Tips on preparing for the snow storm

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The amount of snow, cold temperatures and wind will make conditions difficult Tuesday.

From your home to your car, you want to make sure you and your family are safe. Here are some tips on what we can do when the storm hits:

• Dress in several layers of lightweight clothing.

• Wear mittens and a hat.

• Wear waterproof, insulated boots to keep your feet warm and dry.

• Bring your pets inside during winter weather.

• Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water.

• Minimize travel. If travel is necessary, keep a disaster supplies kit in your vehicle.

For your home:

• Keep a three day supply of water

• Flashlights

• Battery Powered Radio

• Cell phone with chargers

• A 7-day supply of medication

• Pet supplies

• Extra cash

Make sure you keep the gas tank full. A full tank will keep the fuel line from freezing.