UConn & Yale closed during blizzard

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Connecticut and Yale have announced they will be closed Tuesday because of the expected blizzard.

Students at both universities are on spring recess this week so the closures pertain to mostly staff. UConn says essential employees however should report to work and that includes those in public safety, facilities and other departments.

Both universities will be providing updates on their websites. UConn will update campus status, instructions for emergencies, safety resources, and other information at www.alert.uconn.edu. Yale’s emergency management web page will provide storm-related information.