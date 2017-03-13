What foods you should be stocking up on ahead of the storm

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– You might be buying the big three: milk, bread and eggs, but the American Red Cross says there are better items to stock up on before a storm.

“Today, they’re stocking up on everything I think they’re thinking they might be stuck inside for a few days,” said Joann Bixby, of T&J Supermarket in East Haven.

She says they got busy right when doors opened at 8 a.m. and everyone is stocking up on the usual suspects and meat.

Bixby said, “Steaks. Evidently, they think they’re going to grill just in case they lose power.”

Instead of steaks, the American Red Cross recommends getting non-perishable proteins like canned meats and peanut butter.

Shopper, Ann DeFrancesco said, “You kinda have to have that stuff on hand because of power. Because if you lose it for a considerable amount of days, your food is going to go bad.”

If you do want to get some fruits, get some apples and oranges instead of berries that might go bad in a few days.

What’s really important is bottled water.

“You are going to need one gallon of water per person, per day for up to three days in the event you do get stuck home and you lose your power,” said the American Red Cross spokesperson Stephanie Arcangelo.

It’s definitely more important than what is another big seller before a storm, alcohol.

While Ann DeFrancesco buys the tuna, her husband is grabbing the wine.

DeFrancesco said, “Probably I’ll have a glass just one, maybe two.”