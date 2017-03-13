What’s Brewing: A Moose on the Loose

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut’s Specials Olympians, Netflix, a moose on the loose, and more.

Sad day for the music world. Joni Sledge, of the group Sister Sledge has passed away at the age of 60.

Three Special Olympians from Connecticut are headed to Austria to compete in the Special Olympics World Games.

Netflix wants to give you the choice of picking how some shows end. They are currently working on software which would give users the option of plot design in their original content.

Make sure you check out Ryan tonight on Jeopardy giving out a clue.

Also take a look at Cruisin’ Connecticut – All Things Irish: The Trinity Bar in New Haven

 

