Why you must protect your home from snowdrifts

(WTNH)– The expected heavy snowfall and high winds will likely result in snowdrifts.

All of that snow piling up could also block natural gas exhaust vents outside of your home. That could push carbon monoxide into the house, potentially causing serious harm.

The high efficiency gas systems have blue pipes, PBC blue pipes, coming out of the side of the house. One is an intake and one is an exhaust. Neither one of those can be covered because you can get carbon monoxide in the house or just no heating. It will shut off the system,” said Wayne Krasnow, Air Inc. President.

Of course, you should also watch out for ice in addition to the heavy snow and strong winds.