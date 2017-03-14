2 facing over 250 charges in string of Clinton burglaries

Related Coverage Clinton PD seeking suspects after 25 cars burglarized, 3 stolen

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested two people in their investigation into several motor vehicle thefts and burglaries in Clinton.

Between November 11, 2016 and November 26, 2016, multiple motor vehicle thefts and burglaries happened in the town. In these incidents, thieves targeted unlocked cars and stole five of them. Also stolen were items such as wallets, credit cards, phones, electronics and a loaded hand gun. All of the vehicles were recovered weeks later in New Haven and Hamden and most of the items have been recovered, except for the hand gun. Police say these incidents were connected to similar incidents in other towns across the state.

Related Content: Clinton PD seeking suspects after 25 cars burglarized, 3 stolen

Police developed several suspects in their investigation. Last week, Clinton police arrested two suspects; 20-year-old Montrell Holmes and 19-year-old Dajuan Bostic AKA Dajuan Harrison, both of New Haven.

Holmes is facing 152 total charges, including 38 counts of burglary, credit card theft and criminal possession of a firearm.

Bostic is facing 122 total charges, including 31 counts of burglary, illegal use of credit card and theft of a firearm.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call police at (860)669-0451.