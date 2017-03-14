8 Essential Phone Apps for Snow Storms

(WTNH) — Being snowed-in means time at home, on your phone and watching TV. As there are also threats of power outages during this blizzard, we want to help keep you prepared with some handy apps to download on your phone.

First Aid by Red Cross (FREE): As accidents can happen at anytime, it’s great to be prepared with life-saving techniques. This app provides you with step-by-step guides for emergency scenarios. The Red Cross also has a Pet First Aid app as well.

2. Emergency Radio / Police Scanner (FREE): For iOS — Get emergency info as it happens directly by listening to local police scanners

Shovlr (FREE): A quick way to find a neighbor who is willing to shovel your sidewalk or driveway.

Winter Survival Kit (FREE): Stuck in a severe weather situation? This a handy app that has a gas calculator feature which can estimate how long you can run your engine on remaining car fuel as well as alerts to help avoid Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

WTNH (FREE): Of course, we do have to feature our useful app! You’ll get access to weather maps and radar, traffic cameras from across Connecticut as well as a quick way to submit your photos and story suggestions directly to our station. Plus, watch our news broadcasts LIVE all from the palm of your hand.

CT Prepares (FREE): Access emergency information from Connecticut, notify emergency personnel and find local contact information.

Honk (FREE): Automotive assistance app that helps with car towing, tire changing and jump starting for one flat fee without membership.

8. Find My Friends (FREE): Have your friends or family ventured outside or are they traveling? This is a good way to keep tabs on where they are by using location services on their device.