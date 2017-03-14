A look at the roads from the Mobile Weather Lab on I-95

Related Coverage Full Blizzard Forecast and Timeline

(WTNH)– News 8 is across Connecticut Tuesday morning to keep us up to speed on the impact of this storm.

The governor is asking you to stay off the roads as of 5 a.m. Meteorologist Sam Kantrow is the Mobile Weather Lab keeping an eye on I-95.

He says that there a lot of plow and DOT trucks out there who are still sanding the roads but it’s already hard to see the lanes. Cars moving too quickly or who don’t have four wheel drive or snow tires are swerving.

Just heard about an accident on 95 exit 18 on scanners, PD said they’ll probably shut the highway down @teresadu4 — Sam Kantrow (@SamKantrow) March 14, 2017

If you are an essential employee, take it slow and leave as soon as possible because the roads are only going to get worse.

We’ll check in as much as we can throughout the day, we are streaming live now in the Mobile WX Lab: https://t.co/vAxrcTezCs #WTNHweather — Sam Kantrow (@SamKantrow) March 14, 2017