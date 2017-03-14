A look at the roads from the Mobile Weather Lab on I-95

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)– News 8 is across Connecticut Tuesday morning to keep us up to speed on the impact of this storm.

The governor is asking you to stay off the roads as of 5 a.m. Meteorologist Sam Kantrow is the Mobile Weather Lab keeping an eye on I-95.

He says that there a lot of plow and DOT trucks out there who are still sanding the roads but it’s already hard to see the lanes. Cars moving too quickly or who don’t have four wheel drive or snow tires are swerving.

If you are an essential employee, take it slow and leave as soon as possible because the roads are only going to get worse.

