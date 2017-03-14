Amtrak continues to run trains during blizzard

(Amtrak/Twitter)

(WTNH)– The blizzard is causing issues for not only cars, buses and planes but trains as well.

Mike Tolbert from Amtrak joined us on the phone in the video above to describe the train situation.

Trains are running but it is a limited service. Snow patrol trains have been checking the rails to make sure the rails, as well as overhead power lines, are cleared.

They ask passengers if you do come to the station, check their website first to make sure your train is running.

Amtrak says they are continuing to monitor the railroad and run trains to keep the rails and power lines clear of snow. They also have engineering crews stationed in case something does happen.

As for Metro-North they are running on a Sunday schedule with extra trains as needed until further notice. Shoreline East trains are suspended however.

 

