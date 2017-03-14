Amtrak continues to run trains during blizzard

Related Coverage Most flights canceled out of Bradley Airport

(WTNH)– The blizzard is causing issues for not only cars, buses and planes but trains as well.

Mike Tolbert from Amtrak joined us on the phone in the video above to describe the train situation.

Trains are running but it is a limited service. Snow patrol trains have been checking the rails to make sure the rails, as well as overhead power lines, are cleared.

UPDATED: We are operating on a modified schedule 3/14 due to #Blizzard2017. More info here: https://t.co/gLGZuboyP4 pic.twitter.com/vwjYuP9Xcn — Amtrak (@Amtrak) March 13, 2017

They ask passengers if you do come to the station, check their website first to make sure your train is running.

Amtrak says they are continuing to monitor the railroad and run trains to keep the rails and power lines clear of snow. They also have engineering crews stationed in case something does happen.

As for Metro-North they are running on a Sunday schedule with extra trains as needed until further notice. Shoreline East trains are suspended however.

Metro North will be operating a Sunday schedule with extra trains as needed until further notice. There will be no Branch Line service. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) March 14, 2017

RIDER NOTICE: Morning service on Tuesday March 14th has been suspended due to the weather. Stay tuned for service updates. — ShoreLineEast Alerts (@SLEalerts) March 14, 2017