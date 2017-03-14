Doctors ask court to reinstate Newtown gun maker lawsuit

Connecticut Supreme Court Building (Image: jud.state.ct.us)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A group of doctors who treated mass shooting victims is asking the Connecticut Supreme Court to reinstate a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

Lawyers for the doctors said Tuesday they planned to file a friend-of-the-court brief asking the justices to overturn a lower-court decision in October that dismissed the lawsuit against Remington Outdoor Co., of Madison, North Carolina. They say makers of military-style rifles should be held liable for injuries the rifles cause.

Lawyers for Remington contested the lawsuit’s claims.

Gunman Adam Lanza used a Bushmaster rifle to kill 20 children and six adults at the Newtown school in December 2012.

The lawsuit against Remington was filed by a survivor and relatives of nine people killed in the Newtown shooting.

