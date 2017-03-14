Driver seriously injured in 9 vehicle crash on I-95 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A driver was seriously injured after a nine vehicle accident involving three tractor trailers on I-95 in Fairfield.

The fire department says at 1:16 a.m., crews responded to a nine vehicle accident on I-95, in the area of Exit 19 Northbound, involving three tractor trailers. When they arrived on scene, they found that a driver was trapped under the box trailer.

Officials say it took seventeen firefighters for “this labor extensive operation.” Firefighters had to use pneumatic struts and air bags to lift the box trailer, while compressing the suspension of the pinned car. A grip hoist also had to be used to remove the car from under the box trailer.

After that, the driver was extricated using hydraulic cutting and spreading tools. The unidentified driver was then taken by ambulance to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries.

Nine vehicles including three tractor-trailers involved in #Fairfield 95 north crash, very serious injuries #WTNHweather — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) March 14, 2017

A second driver from a different tractor trailer was also taken to the hospital for treatment and an evaluation.

The highway was closed on the northbound side for about an hour. State police and DOT crews remained on scene for the investigation and restoration.

It is unknown if the cause of the crash was weather related.