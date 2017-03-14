Eversource responds to thousands of outages across the state

By Published:

(WTNH)– Of course with this blizzard, one of the big concerns was of the winds. The strong winds can bring down the power lines and that’s how we lose power.

News 8 spoke with Mitch Gross from Eversource where they are dealing with about 2,800 outages across the state.

Gross says the crews are out there responding to the outages while others are standing by waiting to go when needed. Utility crews have been positioned all over the state, prepared in advance for outages from the blizzard.

Gross told News 8 that while there has been stubborn underground outages in the Danbury area where the snow slowed down crews, overall he says things have gone as well as expected for a day like today.  He adds that Eversource crews will be out for as long as it takes to restore power to everyone.

When it comes to the utility workers who go up in the buckets to repair power lines, Gross says it’s up to them to determine their safety in regards to the strong winds.  But for the most part, Gross says they’re always able to go up and get to work.

