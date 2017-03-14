Full Blizzard Forecast and Timeline

Updated 5:00 AM
Storm Timeline:
- Snow moves into the state 2AM-4AM
- Roads will deteriorate quickly
- Temps will be below 32°F
- Heaviest snow falls 6AM-12PM with snowfall rates of 1″-3″
- By noon, most of the state has 12″ on the ground, especially the western half of the state
- Winds will pick up as well with gusts to 45-50 MPH
- 11AM-1PM expect a changeover from snow to sleet then eventually rain starting with SE CT
- This is because the storm track is closer the Connecticut shoreline
- Winds will get stronger with gusts to 70 MPH at times
- Still snowing at a very heavy clip is most of the state with 2″-3″ per hour
- By 3 PM, most of the shoreline is seeing sleet/rain
- Still holding onto snow areas north of I-84
- Winds will still be cranking to 60-70 MPH
- Precip will lighten up 3PM-8PM
- Temps will drop as the storm pulls out and precip will change from sleet/rain over to snow around sunset which may add to totals
- Winds will still be gusty
- 9PM-11PM, most if not all of the precip is out of here
- We’re seeing stars overnight with temps dropping to the teens and still windy
- Let the clean-up begin!
- At the bottom of this article is the updated snowfall accumulation map
- Another concern is flooding this afternoon because of the wind
- Also because of a recent full moon
- Tides will run 3 feet above normal
- If you normally see flooding during above normal high tides, expect flooding!!!
Meteorologist Kevin Arnone
