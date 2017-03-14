Full Blizzard Forecast and Timeline

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Updated 5:00 AM 

Storm Timeline:

  • Snow moves into the state 2AM-4AM
  • Roads will deteriorate quickly
  • Temps will be below 32°F

  • Heaviest snow falls 6AM-12PM with snowfall rates of 1″-3″
  • By noon, most of the state has 12″ on the ground, especially the western half of the state
  • Winds will pick up as well with gusts to 45-50 MPH

  • 11AM-1PM expect a changeover from snow to sleet then eventually rain starting with SE CT
  • This is because the storm track is closer the Connecticut shoreline
  • Winds will get stronger with gusts to 70 MPH at times
  • Still snowing at a very heavy clip is most of the state with 2″-3″ per hour

  • By 3 PM, most of the shoreline is seeing sleet/rain
  • Still holding onto snow areas north of I-84
  • Winds will still be cranking to 60-70 MPH

  • Precip will lighten up 3PM-8PM
  • Temps will drop as the storm pulls out and precip will change from sleet/rain over to snow around sunset which may add to totals
  • Winds will still be gusty

  • 9PM-11PM, most if not all of the precip is out of here
  • We’re seeing stars overnight with temps dropping to the teens and still windy
  • Let the clean-up begin!
  • At the bottom of this article is the updated snowfall accumulation map

  • Another concern is flooding this afternoon because of the wind
  • Also because of a recent full moon
  • Tides will run 3 feet above normal
  • If you normally see flooding during above normal high tides, expect flooding!!!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

