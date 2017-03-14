Full Blizzard Forecast and Timeline

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Updated 5:00 AM

Storm Timeline:

Snow moves into the state 2AM-4AM

Roads will deteriorate quickly

Temps will be below 32°F

Heaviest snow falls 6AM-12PM with snowfall rates of 1″-3″

By noon, most of the state has 12″ on the ground, especially the western half of the state

Winds will pick up as well with gusts to 45-50 MPH

11AM-1PM expect a changeover from snow to sleet then eventually rain starting with SE CT

This is because the storm track is closer the Connecticut shoreline

Winds will get stronger with gusts to 70 MPH at times

Still snowing at a very heavy clip is most of the state with 2″-3″ per hour

By 3 PM, most of the shoreline is seeing sleet/rain

Still holding onto snow areas north of I-84

Winds will still be cranking to 60-70 MPH

Precip will lighten up 3PM-8PM

Temps will drop as the storm pulls out and precip will change from sleet/rain over to snow around sunset which may add to totals

Winds will still be gusty

9PM-11PM, most if not all of the precip is out of here

We’re seeing stars overnight with temps dropping to the teens and still windy

Let the clean-up begin!

At the bottom of this article is the updated snowfall accumulation map

Another concern is flooding this afternoon because of the wind

Also because of a recent full moon

Tides will run 3 feet above normal

If you normally see flooding during above normal high tides, expect flooding!!!

