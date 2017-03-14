Governor gives blizzard update from Emergency Operations Center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy gave an update on the blizzard conditions striking our state. The State’s Emergency Operations Center has been open since 5 a.m. and many cities and towns have opened their own Emergency Operations Centers.

EOC fully activated for blizzard pic.twitter.com/SrtN1Y0GNU — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) March 14, 2017

Snowfall will be heavy at times until about 2 p.m. with limited visibility and with the major concern being wind gusts up to 60 m.p.h.

A statewide travel ban has been in effect since 5 a.m. and the governor says that state residents have been complying with the ban. He says the ban allows state crews to stay ahead of the storm and clear the roads faster. If you are an essential employee and must travel, you are urged to take your time and be very careful.

Gov at EOC pic.twitter.com/d77nD1fdx6 — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) March 14, 2017

Malloy says that the full state fleet of Department of Transportation plow trucks have been deployed and that they are clearing the highways. There are 634 state truck and 250 contracted trucks on the roadways.

Metro-North is wrapping up service with the last train arriving at noon to Grand Central Station in New York. Bus service has already been suspended for the entire state. Amtrak has also suspended service between Boston and New York.

Most flights to and from Bradley International Airport were canceled with the last flight arriving at 7 a.m. While the runways are open and crews are working to keep them clear, the airlines are not running planes to and from the airport. Travelers are urged to check with their airlines.

Moreover, State Police say between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. troopers responded to 342 calls for service, 34 motor assists and 14 accidents with no fatalities at this time. State police, along with Connecticut National Guard, have extra units ready to assist motorists if any incidents should arise.

#CTtraffic: 5am-10am troopers responded to 14 no-injury crashes, 34 motorist assists & 342 calls for service. Travel ban remains in effect. pic.twitter.com/CqKo9ASbvk — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 14, 2017

Utility companies are prepared to respond to the storm, as well. If you lose power and use a generator or grill to heat, make sure there is ample ventilation according to the instructions of what is being used. Grills should not be used indoors. Also, be sure to use exhaust fans and make sure vents are not clogged so there is not a carbon monoxide back up.

Many cities and towns have implemented parking bans. If you haven’t already got your car off the roads so they can plow, do it now.

Additionally, the State Severe Cold Weather Protocol is in place. If you need shelter call 211. There are 11 shelters in place at this time.

Malloy urges residents to stay ahead of the snow if possible.

WEB EXTRA: Governor Malloy explains travel ban