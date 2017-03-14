Major storm creates headaches for flood-prone Conn. shoreline

By Published:

EAST HAVEN & MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – As the blizzard faded, waves were spilling over seawalls at Cosey Beach in East Haven with high tide fast approaching.

Albert Carocci lives in the neighborhood prone to flooding.

“At high tide, if you wanted to walk across this creek, you’d go probably just below your knee and at low tide, it’s the ankle. Right now it’s probably 7 and 8-feet higher than normal,” said Carocci.

Across the way, the impact of the raging water is clearly visible.

“I would say he lost a good 20-30 years of his property going out into the creek,” said Carocci.

In Milford, Long Island Sound making its way to nearby roads along Bayview Beach.

“Typically with the storm sewers the way they are, we will get backup on high tides and full moon such as that but to have it crest the beach is a whole other level,” said Tom Bierne.

He and wife Colleen caught somewhat surprised.

“It will be impassable as it is now especially with the colder temperatures and the ice, it becomes pretty treacherous,” said Bierne.

Snowplows now spreading salt and sand with the temperature dropping.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s