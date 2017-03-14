Major storm creates headaches for flood-prone Conn. shoreline

EAST HAVEN & MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – As the blizzard faded, waves were spilling over seawalls at Cosey Beach in East Haven with high tide fast approaching.

Albert Carocci lives in the neighborhood prone to flooding.

“At high tide, if you wanted to walk across this creek, you’d go probably just below your knee and at low tide, it’s the ankle. Right now it’s probably 7 and 8-feet higher than normal,” said Carocci.

Across the way, the impact of the raging water is clearly visible.

“I would say he lost a good 20-30 years of his property going out into the creek,” said Carocci.

In Milford, Long Island Sound making its way to nearby roads along Bayview Beach.

“Typically with the storm sewers the way they are, we will get backup on high tides and full moon such as that but to have it crest the beach is a whole other level,” said Tom Bierne.

He and wife Colleen caught somewhat surprised.

“It will be impassable as it is now especially with the colder temperatures and the ice, it becomes pretty treacherous,” said Bierne.

Snowplows now spreading salt and sand with the temperature dropping.