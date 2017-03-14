Man burned in garage fire in Terryville

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is being treated at a local hospital after he was burned in a garage fire in Terryville on Tuesday afternoon.

Plymouth Police and Fire Department responded to a working fire at 16 Crescent Street in the Terryville section of Plymouth around 4:49 p.m. When they got there, they found a fully involved garage fire.

They also found an adult male suffering from severe burns in the middle of the road.

The male was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not released the man’s identity.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.