Man burned in garage fire in Terryville

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is being treated at a local hospital after he was burned in a garage fire in Terryville on Tuesday afternoon.

Plymouth Police and Fire Department responded to a working fire at 16 Crescent Street in the Terryville section of Plymouth around 4:49 p.m. When they got there, they found a fully involved garage fire.

They also found an adult male suffering from severe burns in the middle of the road.

The male was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not released the man’s identity.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s