Man dies after being hit by a plow in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford Police are investigating a fatal plow versus pedestrian accident on Tuesday.

Officials say an elderly man was hit by a plow at 446 Main Street in East Hartford.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the plow truck involved belonged to a private contractor.

Police say the plow operator is distraught about the incident and is fully cooperating.

The East Hartford Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident.

The man’s identity has not been released.