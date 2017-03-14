Man found with heroin in Danielson

DANIELSON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing charges after police found him with heroin in his car on Monday.

According to police, at approximately 8:40 p.m. troopers from Troop D- Danielson Quality of Life (QLTF) conducted a traffic stop on a 2000 Mazda Protege for a traffic violation on Reynolds Street near Broad Street in Danielson. The driver of that vehicle was later identified as 61-year-old Jose Pedraza.

QLTF Troopers say they were patrolling Reynolds Street in response to increased complaints of heroin use and heroin dealing in the area.

During the traffic stop, troopers determined there were possibly narcotics within the vehicle. Pedraza allowed troopers to search his car. A search was conducted and police say they found multiple bags of heroin.

Pedraza was taken into custody and is being charged with possession of heroin. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

Pedraza is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on March 30.