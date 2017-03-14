Man rescued from Old Saybrook floodwaters

By Published:

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was rescued by Public Safety officials after his car got stuck in water in Old Saybrook Tuesday.

Old Saybrook police commended the Old Saybrook Fire Department in a tweet, for freeing a man from a vehicle that had gotten stuck in the floodwaters on Plum Bank Road.

The blizzard has caused coastal flooding for many shoreline towns. Drivers are urged to not drive in the water over the roads.

