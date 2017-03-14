Man rescued from Old Saybrook floodwaters

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was rescued by Public Safety officials after his car got stuck in water in Old Saybrook Tuesday.

Old Saybrook police commended the Old Saybrook Fire Department in a tweet, for freeing a man from a vehicle that had gotten stuck in the floodwaters on Plum Bank Road.

Public Safety freeing a man from a vehicle stuck in the water on Plum Bank Rd. Great job OSFD. DONT DRIVE IN WATER OVER THE ROAD!!! pic.twitter.com/gmh4SS1fuE — Old Saybrook Police (@OldSaybrookPD) March 14, 2017

The blizzard has caused coastal flooding for many shoreline towns. Drivers are urged to not drive in the water over the roads.