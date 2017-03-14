Metro-North to suspend service at 12 noon Tuesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North officials announced Tuesday morning that service will stop at 12 noon Tuesday due to the blizzard working through the state.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is advising commuters to stay home, with service cancellations increasing as the storm conditions continue to worsen.

Metro-North Railroad will be suspending all service at noon because of increasing winds and heavy snow accumulations; the last trains will arrive at Grand Central Terminal and other terminals at approximately noon. Customers should check www.mta.info for exact schedules.

“Getting customers to their destination safely is our top priority,” said Metro-North President Joseph Giulietti, adding that blowing winds and accumulating snow will make it increasingly hard to keep the third rail clear and power running smoothly for the entire day.

All commuters traveling on along the MTA system are encouraged to stay home if possible as additional service changes may also be warranted. New Yorkers should exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel and pay close attention to winter storm advisories as the day progresses.

MTA Interim Executive Director Ronnie Hakim urged commuters to stay home Tuesday if at all possible.

This storm is going to bring up to two feet of snow, blizzard-like conditions, and strong winds, to the New York City region. While we know full cancellations are always an inconvenience, safety is paramount and we want to give customers enough notice to alter their plans.”