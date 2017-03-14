Most flights canceled out of Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Most of the flights to and from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks are canceled for the blizzard Tuesday.

The airport says that while they remain open, most of their airline partners have cancelled their flight operations. However, Delta and United are still showing a very limited flight schedule. The airport asked passengers with reservations on those airlines to check with them on their flight itinerary.

You can also get flight information in real time on http://www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.

The airport has also already began their snow removal operations.