North Stonington family welcomes baby during blizzard

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A family from North Stonington welcomed a new addition during Tuesday’s storm.

Lisa Hardee gave birth to her third child, Harrison Everett Hardee, at Backus Hospital at 8:29 a.m. during the height of the storm.

Hardee said the hours leading up to Harrison’s birth were a little stressful. Hardee’s husband, Joseph, is in the Navy and is currently out to sea. Hardee said she had a planned C-section scheduled during the storm.

Hardee’s father drove her to the hospital Monday evening before the snow arrived and baby Harrison arrived right on time.

Harrison hasn’t met his 4-year-old and 6-year-old sisters yet, but Hardee is hopeful that the roads will be clear enough for her parents to bring them for a visit in the morning.