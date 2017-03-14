Partially deaf, autistic man missing from Greenwich

Published:
Kenneth Woodd-Cahusac (Photo provided by Greenwich police)

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Greenwich police are asking for help finding a man who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Police say 61-year-old Kenneth Woodd-Cahusac of Riverside was reported missing by his sister on Monday evening. Kenneth, who also goes by Kenny, is autistic and partially deaf.

His neighbors last saw him walking up and down his street on Sunday afternoon, like he normally does. He is known to frequent Greenfield Cleaners, Greenwich Wine & Spirits and the Riverside Commons.

Kenny is described as a white male, approximately 6’1″ tall, 190 pounds, with green eyes and long gray hair with a small bald spot on top of his head. Police say he has burn marks from his ankle to his chin, a hunched over posture and has a gap in his front teeth.

Police say Kenny is not believed to be driving a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Kenny or his whereabouts is asked to call police at (203)622-8030.

