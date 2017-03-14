PD: 3 suspects “forcefully stole” alcohol from Norwich package store

Photo provided by the Norwich Police Dept.

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police need your help identifying three suspects who stole from a liquor store Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 4:15, three suspects went into a local package store and “forcefully stole alcohol”, according to police. Police did not specify how much alcohol was stolen or if anyone was hurt in the theft.

Police now need the public’s help identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information on the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call police at (860)886-5561 Ext. 6.