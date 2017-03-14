Residents in Wallingford shovel out



WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The shovels are out in full force in Wallingford as residents look ahead to Wednesday.

A look down North Main Street in Wallingford and it’s like flashing back in time. No cars, and the two people we did find digging out chose to do it old school.

“I’ve probably had this about 30 years so it’s amazing it still runs but it does,” said Rick Harrington.

Harrington’s electric shovel is being put to good use. This was his second time out here Tuesday.

“I came out earlier probably about 1:00 and cleared it off once and then went back inside and watch Game of Thrones,” said Harrington.

DOT trucks lining up to tackle state roads/highways in Wallingford. DPW: roads "wet sloppy mess" #WTNHweather @WTNH pic.twitter.com/ktJfgqTskj — Jacquie Slater (@jacquieslater) March 14, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Across the street was Hank Schnakenberg, who had a system going.

“Just one shovel at a time and all of a sudden you’re at the end,” said Schnakenberg.

Leaving the mess until Wednesday is not an option.

“I don’t have a snowblower and nothings plowed yet and I have to go to work tomorrow so it doesn’t leave much choice. You do what you gotta do,” said Schnakenberg.

All along the street businesses were closed. The only one open was Archie Moore’s where we found a few brave souls and some comfort food.

“We love right down the road from here so we came out. We wanted to explore a little bit. We got tired of sitting home,” said Mark Bolduc.

18:21:50

“I think it started really strong and then I don’t think it was that harsh towards the end. We looked out the window we were like let’s go explore”

Back up the street, I decided to give Rick a break, doing my part to help clean up the mess.

I think I need to go on eBay and get me one of those power shovels!