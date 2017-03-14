Send us your Blizzard Report It photos

(WTNH)– So many of you spent your day getting ready for what the blizzard brings. And we’ve got the pictures to prove it!

Folks are just waking up and starting to see some snow cover the ground and we’re already hearing from Chris who is a contractor for the DOT

“It is 3:45 and as you can see here in Old Saybrook, it’s starting to really come down. It’s probably about a half inch right now. It came in a little earlier than we thought, but we’re out here and we’re going to get it done today. Keep everybody safe,” he said.

Our first snow Report It picture was sent to us from Emma in New Haven. She sent a photo in around 3:30 Tuesday morning. Thanks for getting up with us early Emma.

And you were busy getting ready Monday. There’s a lot of empty grocery store shelves. I know a lot of you will spend the day baking and cooking. Send us pics of what you make.

And another smart move is gassing up the car. Roberta Velez sent a picture from the BJ’s in Waterford. She says there were five rows of cars. But you know now is not busy.

There’s also a sleepy puppy named Yazmine. I’m sure she will be riding out the storm cozy in that blanket. She’s got the right idea, right? When the storm starts going and you’re shoveling or letting the dogs out.

Snap a picture or video and send it to us at ReportIt@wtnh.com.