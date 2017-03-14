Several cars get stuck in West Hartford snow

Published:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The state is starting to see some serious accumulation. News 8’s Bob Wilson is in West Hartford on how the conditions are shaping up out there.

Bob saw some cars that got stuck in the snow as it quickly piled up on the roadways and sidewalks.  He also saw several cars fishtailing and swerving as they struggled to get through the snow and ice.

He even saw some people walking, using umbrellas to block them from the snowfall.

 

