Snow covers roads along the shoreline

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– This storm is going to have a heavy impact along the Connecticut shoreline.

We will be keeping an eye out for any coastal flooding throughout the day in that area.

The snow is heavy and steady and covering the roads. There is even solid ice under some of the snow on the frozen ground.

The snow has lightened up quite a bit but the wind continues to blow #NewLondon #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/vvWiSxK2Pf — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) March 14, 2017

News 8’s Tina Detelj was in New London with how things are looking out there in the video above.