State police warn drivers of travel ban fine

(WTNH)– This storm is going to bring a real mess to the roads. People are being told to stay home unless they have to be out.

News 8 spoke with Connecticut State Trooper Kelly Grant who had a message for drivers during this blizzard in the video above.

#CTtraffic: TRAVEL BAN will take effect beginning Tuesday March 14th at 5am & will remain in place until further notice. https://t.co/fYGD4RDMT7 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 14, 2017

There is a travel ban for all state roads so she says people are urged to stay off roads to avoid dangerous driving conditions and potential accidents. If you are driving and not an essential employee, it is a $92 fine.

